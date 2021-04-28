News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Appeal after CO2 canisters stolen from lorry parked in A14 layby

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 10:49 AM April 28, 2021   
IB-15-Norfolk-Police-2012-crim

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after a theft from a lorry on the side of the A14. - Credit: IAN BURT

Officers are appealing for witnesses to a theft from the back of a lorry parked beside the A14.

At some point between 7pm on Wednesday April 14 and 6am on Thursday April 15, offenders cut the canvas side of a lorry parked in a layby of the westbound A14 between junctions 51 and 52 — just south of Needham Market.

They stole approximately 24 boxes of CO2 canisters for Sodastreams.

Officers are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information on the incident is asked to contact Stowmarket Police quoting reference 18736/21.

Needham Market News

