Appeal after CO2 canisters stolen from lorry parked in A14 layby
Published: 10:49 AM April 28, 2021
- Credit: IAN BURT
Officers are appealing for witnesses to a theft from the back of a lorry parked beside the A14.
At some point between 7pm on Wednesday April 14 and 6am on Thursday April 15, offenders cut the canvas side of a lorry parked in a layby of the westbound A14 between junctions 51 and 52 — just south of Needham Market.
They stole approximately 24 boxes of CO2 canisters for Sodastreams.
Officers are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information on the incident is asked to contact Stowmarket Police quoting reference 18736/21.