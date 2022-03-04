Shed set on fire at Stowmarket allotment

The allotments near Newton Road and Stowmarket Town Football Club - Credit: Google Maps

A shed was set alight at an allotment in Stowmarket in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at the allotment near Newton Road and Stowmarket Town Football Club, Suffolk police said.

The fire service attended the blaze and put out the fire – but the tools inside the shed were destroyed.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/13121/22.

